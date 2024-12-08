Oba Femi Returns At WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Conquers Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

After reportedly taking time off in his home country after losing his North American Championship Oba Femi returned to "WWE NXT" at Deadline, replacing Eddy Thorpe in the Iron Survivor Match, and won it all. Femi came out fifth in the match, shocking his competitors, Nathan Frazer, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, and Wes Lee.

Evans and Lee started off the match, with Lee scoring the first fall of the night on Evans with his feet on the ropes, just as Frazer entered the match and Evans went to the penalty box to serve his 90 seconds. He then came out hot and leapt over the top rope and landed on both men to take them out. Frazer hit a suicide dive and took out the other two men, and Page was out next. The NXT Tag Team Champion got Page in the ring and rolled him up with an inside cradle, scoring his first fall.

Page went unwillingly to the penalty box, but Evans pushed him in and closed the door. When Page got out, he was able to pin Frazer for his first fall, sending the champion to the box with his face bleeding. Femi came out and quickly pinned Evans for his first point. He then hit a sit down power bomb to Frazer, but Page pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count the fall. Femi took out Page in front of the penalty box, trapping Evans, until he climbed to the top and took out Femi and Frazer.

Evans got in the ring and scored his first point on Lee, tying the field across the board. Femi power bombed Evans, but Page rolled up Femi to score his second point. Evans followed up with his second by pinning Page. During the final moments of the 25-minute time limit, Femi delivered a double chokeslam to Frazer and Lee, and pinned them both to score two points, making him the Iron Survivor.