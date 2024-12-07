Backstage Update On Oba Femi Following Recent Absence From WWE NXT

Former NXT North American Champion Oba Femi has been absent from "WWE NXT" since he lost his title to current champion Tony D'Angelo, leading many to wonder about his future with "NXT" and WWE in general. According to Fightful Select, however, fears of Femi's departure are overblown.

Femi is reportedly enjoying time off in his home country of Nigeria, with no current contractual or visa issues to speak of. Some sources indicated to the publication that Femi's contract with WWE, initially signed in 2021, was likely extended although there is no concrete confirmation of any kind of deal between WWE and Femi at this time. Femi has been reportedly impressing officials in "NXT" and on the main roster, but there have been no indications of Femi joining the main roster any time soon.

Femi's last spell on "NXT" saw him break the record for longest single reign with the NXT North American Championship. He won the title from Wes Lee and lost it to current champion Tony D'Angelo in October on the second episode of "NXT's" tenure on The CW. The show took place in the St. Louis suburbs as part of the mini-tour of the Midwest that "NXT" took to celebrate the new channel.

It is possible Femi could appear in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge match, as the WWE NXT Deadline tentpole match is currently down a competitor. Eddy Thorpe was injured at the end of Tuesday's "WWE NXT."