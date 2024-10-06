WWE NXT's Oba Femi Breaks All-Time Record As Men's North American Champion

WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi has been a dominant presence on "WWE NXT" and now that dominance has reached historic lengths, as he becomes the single-longest reigning champion in the title's young history.

Advertisement

Femi reached 269 days with the title, tying him with Wes Lee for the longest reign in the history of the North American Championship. Since Femi's next title defense isn't until Tuesday in St. Louis, Femi is guaranteed to break the title before his match against Tony D'Angelo. Femi cashed in his NXT Breakout Tournament Contract on former champion Dragon Lee on January 9, 2024, kicking off the historic reign. Femi has since defended the title against the likes of Josh Briggs, Dijak, Wes Lee, Otis, and many others.

Femi commented earlier in September about nearing the record, and he assured his fans, known as Oba Feminists, that he would reach and break the record, which he can now say he's done proudly. Femi's current feud with Tony D'Angelo has led to him facing TNA star and former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone, who battled Femi in the employ of D'Angelo.

Advertisement

"WWE NXT" is set to air from St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, the second week of the show's new deal on The CW. Not only will the North American Title be on the line, but the NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Axiom and Nathan Frazier defend against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and Randy Orton will face Je'Von Evans in Orton's NXT debut.