Oba Femi Says He In The 'Home Stretch' Of Eclipsing WWE Record

While many "WWE NXT" fans are pushing for his ascendence to the NXT Championship scene, Oba Femi has made it clear that he first wants to cement himself in the WWE history books. In a matter of weeks, that plan could become a reality, as Femi is hot on the heels of the NXT North American Championship record set by Wes Lee.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Femi reflected on his respective NXT North American Championship reign, which currently sits at 252 days. At the same time, Femi noted that he is now looking ahead to the next 18 days, as October 5 would mark his eclipsing of Lee's title reign record. "The point of this video is to inform you that in the next [18] days, Oba Femi will become the longest reigning North American Champion in NXT history," Femi said. "And this is huge for us and all the Feminists out there, so I'm going to start a countdown and I'm glad you guys are here and you get to witness history."

Femi later reiterated this historical marker on X (formerly known as Twitter), informing his fans, known as the Oba Feminists, that he is in the "home stretch" of potentially reaching it.

Let it be known, Oba Feminists this is the home stretch. https://t.co/8mj2UnheEd — Oba Femi wwe (@Obaofwwe) September 17, 2024

In his 252-day reign as NXT North American Champion, Femi has successfully defended the title against the likes of Tony D'Angelo, Dragon Lee, Ivar, Duke Hudson, and Wes Lee himself. Lee's previous reign of 269 days spanned from October 2022 until July 2023, with notable title defenses against the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, and Tyler Bate.