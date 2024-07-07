Why WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi Wants To 'Overshadow' Wes Lee

At "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Wes Lee will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship, with the condition that if Lee loses, he will be void of future title matches for as long as Femi reigns. Lee, of course, remains the longest reigning North American Champion in "NXT" history, having previously held the title for 269 days. With that in mind, Femi is intent on eclipsing Lee not only in the history books, but also in the overall perception of their title runs.

"I want to, first of all, overshadow Wes Lee's run," Femi told "The A Show," specifically when asked about the possibility of elevating his sights to NXT Champion Trick Williams. "Realistically, that's really what I want to do because I want to change the history books. When you mention the greatest North American Champion of all time, most people [say] 'Wes Lee, Wes Lee, Wes Lee,' and I'm trying to change that. I need to change that, and then we can talk about, if Trick still has the NXT title at that point, then we can have a conversation about that. But until then, let's eclipse Wes Lee."

Femi's run as NXT North American Champion began with a victory over another member of the Lee surname — that being Dragon Lee — on the January 9 episode of "NXT." Since then, Femi has successfully defended his gold against the likes of Lexis King, Joe Coffey, Ivar, and Wes Lee. As Wes Lee has pointed out, though, he was never pinned by Femi in their respective title match, which took form in triple threat action at "NXT" Battleground.

