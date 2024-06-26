Wes Lee Gets Another Shot At WWE NXT North American Title At Heatwave

Ever since he returned to "WWE NXT," Wes Lee has been on a mission to recapture the title he technically never lost – the NXT North American Championship. After a victory on this week's episode of "NXT," Lee has now secured another opportunity to do just that.

On this occasion, Lee was pitted against one-third of the Gallus stable, Joe Coffey. Joe, accompanied by Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, seized early control thanks to a series of distractions. As such, Joe grounded Lee with the likes of backbreaker and a running European uppercut. Undeterred, Lee eventually tipped the proverbial scales back into his favor with a superkick, and later, a Kardiak Kick. The latter move ultimately sealed the win for Lee, and the approval of the current NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.

Impressed by Lee's efforts, Femi offered up a chance for him to challenge for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Heatwave, under the condition that if Lee loses, he can never vie for the title as long as Femi remains its titleholder. Naturally, Lee accepted.

Lee's previous reign as NXT North American Champion spanned 269 days. In December 2023, however, the "NXT" star revealed that he was relinquishing the title to undergo back surgery that would keep him out of action for eight to twelve months. Lee later returned to "NXT" well ahead of schedule by making a surprise appearance on the second night of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special, which took place on April 30. Now, at "NXT" Heavtwave, Lee will make a second attempt at reclaiming NXT North American Championship.