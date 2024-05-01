Wes Lee Returns To WWE NXT, Stares Down North American Champion At Spring Breakin'

Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee made a surprise return to the brand during the second night of "WWE NXT's" Spring Breakin' special. Lee's music hit following current champion Oba Femi's match, where he retained his title in a hard-hitting match against Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Lee came down through the crowd and jumped from the barricade to the ring steps to get in the ring and stare down Femi.

Lee has been on the injured list since December 2023 with a significant back injury that required surgery. At the time of the injury, Lee was the number one contender for the North American Championship and was set to face then-champion Dominik Mysterio at Deadline. He announced in December he would be unable to compete for "the foreseeable future," and it was later revealed he would be out of action for eight to 12 months. Lee shared a video of himself getting back into the ring in March.

The The 29 year old debuted for "NXT" in 2021, and won that year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Nash Carter. The pair would go on to win the championships. After Carter's release, Lee went on to become a singles talent and first won the North American Championship at "NXT's" Halloween Havoc special in 2022. Femi has held the championship since the beginning of 2024, after winning the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament and cashing in his championship opportunity on Dragon Lee to win the gold.

