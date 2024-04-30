WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Night Two Live Coverage 4/30 - Trick Williams Appears, NXT Underground Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin' Night Two on April 30, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ilja Dragunov's 206 day reign as "NXT" Champion was put to an end last week at Night One of Spring Breakin' when Trick Williams dethroned him as titleholder. In light of such, Williams will be appearing on tonight's show.

Lola Vice and Natalya look to put their issues to bed once and for all as they collide in an "NXT" Underground. There will be no ropes surrounding the ring nor will there be any disqualifications, and wrestlers can only win by referee stoppage or knockout. Not only did the two meet in the "NXT" Underground ring last week to sign the contract to make tonight's match official, but Vice enlisted Shayna Baszler to stand in her corner as a means of evening the odds against Natalya and her ally Karmen Petrovic.

Oba Femi retained the North American Championship against Dijak and Josh Briggs at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6, and he looks to keep his reign going tonight as he defends the title Ivar. Ivar called his shot on the April 9 edition of "NXT" last week, and defeated the aforementioned Briggs the following week to gain some momentum heading into this bout.

Another title will be on the line tonight as Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Authors of Pain. Akam and Rezar alongside the rest of The Final Testament attacked Frazer and Axiom on April 9 after they had dethroned Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin as titleholders.

Additionally, Shawn Spears will be taking on Ridge Holland as they look to settle their issues once and for all following mounting tensions over the course of the past few weeks. Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe will also be making their debut on "NXT" as they collide with The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.