WWE NXT Heatwave: Full & Final Card

This weekend's WWE Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada, was a big success, but the action isn't over yet. Tonight, the company's stars of tomorrow will roll into the city's Scotiabank Arena for WWE NXT Heatwave, where attendees and viewers will be treated to some hotly anticipated matches.

The NXT Championship match will see Trick Williams defend his gold against Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans. This will mark Page's second time challenging for Williams' title after coming up short at NXT Battleground, only this time he'll have to contend with more bodies in the ring. Spears, meanwhile, is looking to remind everyone why he's a "Perfect 10," and Evans will be out to prove that he has what it takes to be a main event star, despite his young age.

Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship will also be up for grabs as she takes on Lola Vince. Meanwhile, NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her strap against Sol Ruca. Elsewhere, Oba Femi will defend the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee in a Last Chance match. Should the challenger lose, he won't be able to compete for the title again for as long as Femi is the champion.

Finally, Nathan Frazier and Axiom will have to overcome Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson if they want to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. There has been some noticeable friction between Frazier and Axiom lately, and it'll be interesting to see if they can remain on the same page at Heatwave. In the meantime, you can out Wrestling Inc.'s WWE NXT Heatwave predictions before the event starts at 7 p.m. ET.