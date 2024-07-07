WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It's hard for a wrestler to become as dominant a force as NXT North American Champion Oba Femi has in as short of a timespan in which he has done so. He has a grand total of 12 matches on "NXT" television, winning the North American title in just his fifth televised match and running roughshod since with seven straight wins including six title defenses. All good things must come to an end, of course, but the vast majority of our esteemed punditry panel sees Femi retaining once more over Wes Lee.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Lee, the stipulation in this one dictates that he can never again challenge for the North American Championship so long as Femi is the titleholder (weird how this stipulation is repeating itself on the same weekend, with Seth Rollins facing the same situation in his match against Damian Priest at Money in the Bank, but we can forgive that for now). That said, sometimes being backed into a corner can present a whole new set of opportunities and we're betting that's the case here with Lee who, despite an impressive showing, should come up just short against Femi. Where he goes from there is anyone's guess, perhaps throwing himself into the NXT Championship picture or, as long as the partnership with TNA is still ongoing, maybe there's still something to be done with his old Rascalz mates?

Advertisement

As for Femi, the beat should go on (along with the beatdowns). His rise to prominence has been impactful enough that it shouldn't be beyond the realm of possibility for him to challenge for the NXT Championship either, even while still holding the North American title. And there is always enough room for another monster on the main roster as well, which surely isn't too far off for the massive Nigerian.

Written by Jon Jordan