Backstage Update On Giulia's WWE Status Ahead Of NXT Heatwave PLE

Giulia is expected to make her "WWE NXT" debut in the near future, but it won't be at the upcoming Heatwave premium live event. Some fans and pundits anticipated her wrestling NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on the night, but that match isn't on the cards for now.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former STARDOM star is expected to join WWE toward the end of the year. As it stands, Giulia is currently recovering from a wrist injury, and she won't have healed in time for Heatwave. As such, Perez will reportedly defend her title against Lola Vice at the premium live event.

It's believed that WWE will start making plans for Giulia after she's fully healed and completed her commitments elsewhere. The star is expected to compete against Sareee at Marigold's upcoming Summer Destiny event on July 13, suggesting that officials are hopeful about Giulia being fit enough to compete soon.

WWE reportedly prompted Giulia to get surgery as well, despite knowing that it could potentially delay their plans for her. However, it seems that the promotion is willing to be patient in regard to debuting its new star.

Giulia was spotted at ringside during NXT Stand and Deliver earlier this year, seemingly forecasting her inevitable arrival on the brand. For now, though, WWE fans will have to be patient for her long-awaited debut, but at least she'll be in action elsewhere before then.