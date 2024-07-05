WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

At press time here, we still aren't completely sure what connotation of The Bloodline will actually make up half of this six-man tag, but it looks like whatever combination thereof has us at least pretty convinced that they're going to come out on top against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. Now, we do know this much: Solo Sikoa's right hand man, Tama Tonga, is in the match. "The Infamous" Tonga Loa is in as well. What we don't know is whether the self-anointed new "Tribal Chief" will participate or whether instead it will be his enforcer, "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. But again, according to our calculations, it shouldn't matter.

Advertisement

This new version of The Bloodline, especially with the addition of Fatu, is emerging as not just a dominant force, á la its predecessor, but as vindictive, aggressive, violent, and perhaps downright evil. Though Roman Reigns became hated by becoming a bigger-than-life version of his previous selves — far too confident, holier-than-thou, and egotistical to be adored as he had been in his previous incarnations — he was respected all the while by competitors and fans alike. Sikoa, as his de facto successor, is playing the part of the power-hungry dictator who didn't truly earn the spot he so quickly assumed following Reigns' departure. Even Rhodes himself hinted at the difference between the two, saying "I don't know why we're calling it 'The Bloodline' because I don't see a boss, I don't see a Tribal Chief, I don't see the Head of the Table. I see a seat filler," on SmackDown.

Advertisement

But beyond any remaining Rhodes-Bloodline beef, which may or may not culminate in a SummerSlam showdown between he and Sikoa (or maybe even Fatu), there has also been a tinge of dissension hinted at within the babyface side of this equation, with Orton ogling Rhodes' title a time or two and at Rhodes himself when, on that very same episode of "SmackDown," he said, "I should be defending my WWE Championship here tonight against a worthy, credible opponent." How that plays into this particular match up isn't yet clear but the most probable reasons for such a consensus vote in this one boils down to two things: 1) The New Bloodline seems unstoppable at the moment and 2) there's lust in the eyes of at least one of Rhodes' allies as far as that championship belt of his is concerned.

Written by Jon Jordan