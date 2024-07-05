WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
It is once again Money In The Bank season, that time of year when WWE superstars vie for the opportunity to be a world champion's worst nightmare. Like any Premium Live Event, The Wrestling Inc. Staff has plenty of thoughts about who might win this year's briefcases, as well as the other matches on the Money in the Bank 2024 card, including the World Heavyweight Title match between champion Damian Priest and challenger Seth Rollins.
The possible Men's Money In The Bank winner was selected by barely over 50% of the staff, just under two-thirds agreed on a consensus about the Women's Money In The Bank winner. Even usually dominant forces on WWE television were barely able to make a two-thirds majority, due to the chaotic nature of Money In The Bank season. Some matches are frustratingly obfuscated, like the uncertain lineup of The Bloodline's trio for the group's match with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.
WWE Money In The Bank is set to take place on Saturday night and here are the likely winners according to the staff of Wrestling Inc.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton (67%)
The women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year is filled with star power, but it seems that a lot of the Wrestling Inc. staff feel like it's going to be 'Tiffy Time' in Toronto.
Ever since she arrived on the main roster in February, fans have tipped Tiffany Stratton to not only win the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match, but also see her finishing the year with at least one run with either the WWE Women's Championship or WWE Women's World Championship under her belt. She has proven on a weekly basis that she is not only capable of putting on great matches, but she has all the makings of a star who could be the face of the division over the next few years.
She won't have it easy though. Iyo Sky won the match last year and is looking to get her WWE Women's Championship back after losing at WrestleMania 40. Naomi will be looking to turn around her erstwhile lackluster return to WWE. Chelsea Green is a dark horse pick who a number of the Wrestling Inc. writers have also backed, and after strong showings on "WWE Raw" in recent months, it might be difficult to bet against Lyra Valkyria and Zoey Stark.
However, Tiffy's run to the top of the WWE women's division has been a long time coming in 2024. Stratton's social media blunder might not have done her any favors in her otherwise strong 2024, but Money in the Bank is usually designed to single out who is going to be the next big main eventer in WWE, and there isn't a woman on the main roster with a brighter future than Tiffany Stratton.
Written by Sam Palmer
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso (56%)
With a men's Money in the Bank ladder match line-up as stacked as this year's, it is nigh impossible to try and predict the winner of an already chaotic match-up. However, about half of us are investing in the "YEET in the Bank" movement, with "Main Event" Jey Uso winning 56% of the vote. Drew McIntyre, who qualified at the eleventh hour on the most recent edition of "WWE Raw," followed in second place, with 39% of the vote, and about 5% of us anticipate first round WWE draft pick Carmelo Hayes to take home the briefcase.
Uso was one of the first people to stake their claim on the Money in the Bank contract when he declared for the match in June 2024. According to Uso, he was not interested solely in the prestige of being Mr. Money in the Bank, but he announced his intention to re-enter the title scene with haste. Uso made progress towards his promise when he pinned The Judgement Day's Finn Balor in a Triple Threat qualifying match to secure his ticket to Toronto.
Uso was most recently seen confronting Chad Gable, where he reiterated his intention to surrender the Wyatt Sicks' "fireflies," which he previously laid claim to following WWE's incredibly successful shows in France. As Gable — who is the Wyatt Sicks' most notable target — is also included in Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match, it is not unreasonable to suspect Wyatt Sicks interference. Whether their interference will also impact Uso's briefcase claim is uncertain.
Written by Angeline Phu
Six-man tag match: The Bloodline (78%)
At press time here, we still aren't completely sure what connotation of The Bloodline will actually make up half of this six-man tag, but it looks like whatever combination thereof has us at least pretty convinced that they're going to come out on top against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. Now, we do know this much: Solo Sikoa's right hand man, Tama Tonga, is in the match. "The Infamous" Tonga Loa is in as well. What we don't know is whether the self-anointed new "Tribal Chief" will participate or whether instead it will be his enforcer, "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu. But again, according to our calculations, it shouldn't matter.
This new version of The Bloodline, especially with the addition of Fatu, is emerging as not just a dominant force, á la its predecessor, but as vindictive, aggressive, violent, and perhaps downright evil. Though Roman Reigns became hated by becoming a bigger-than-life version of his previous selves — far too confident, holier-than-thou, and egotistical to be adored as he had been in his previous incarnations — he was respected all the while by competitors and fans alike. Sikoa, as his de facto successor, is playing the part of the power-hungry dictator who didn't truly earn the spot he so quickly assumed following Reigns' departure. Even Rhodes himself hinted at the difference between the two, saying "I don't know why we're calling it 'The Bloodline' because I don't see a boss, I don't see a Tribal Chief, I don't see the Head of the Table. I see a seat filler," on SmackDown.
But beyond any remaining Rhodes-Bloodline beef, which may or may not culminate in a SummerSlam showdown between he and Sikoa (or maybe even Fatu), there has also been a tinge of dissension hinted at within the babyface side of this equation, with Orton ogling Rhodes' title a time or two and at Rhodes himself when, on that very same episode of "SmackDown," he said, "I should be defending my WWE Championship here tonight against a worthy, credible opponent." How that plays into this particular match up isn't yet clear but the most probable reasons for such a consensus vote in this one boils down to two things: 1) The New Bloodline seems unstoppable at the moment and 2) there's lust in the eyes of at least one of Rhodes' allies as far as that championship belt of his is concerned.
Written by Jon Jordan
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (61%)
Bronn Breakker has developed a chip on his shoulder since being called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT," and it's partially for that reason that some of us here at WINC believe the son of Rick Steiner is set to win the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank 2024. A little over half of us, 61%, believe it's Breakker's time to hold gold. Zayn may have bested GUNTHER and dethroned the "Ring General" at WrestleMania 40, but we think it's certainly time for him to move back into the World Heavyweight Championship scene, and who better to knock off the current champion than a former developmental talent with such freakish athletic ability? WWE has certainly been highlighting Breakker's athleticism in recent weeks, even changing up camera angles for "WWE Raw" broadcasts to showcase just how fast he can race around the ring to deliver the spear – one of the best, in many of our opinions here at WINC, in the business.
Breakker has been angry with "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce since being left out of the King of the Ring tournament, and fought his way in for a chance at Zayn's Intercontinental Championship. Out of all of us who cast our votes in Money in the Bank predictions, many believe it's Breakker's time, and it's possible he could even squash Zayn in front of his home country of Canada on Saturday. Those of us who are still holding out on Breakker's main roster greatness believe that his time may come at another event, like August's Summerslam, but even getting the rub of being in a premium live event match with the likes of Zayn does wonders for Breakker's career and character. Win or lose, Breakker has the opportunity to come out of Money in the Bank looking like a star, and a majority of us believe he's coming out on top.
Written by Daisy Ruth
World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (78%)
The World Heavyweight Championship isn't the only thing at stake when Damian Priest faces Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. The pair recently agreed on "WWE Raw" that Priest will leave Judgment Day if he loses or, should he retain, Rollins cannot challenge for the title again while "El Campeón" is on top. The poll put to Wrestling Inc. reflects that Rollins' return to "Raw" won't include the WHW title, with 78% backing Priest to continue to his reign. However, 22% are rooting for Rollins to be the man that stands opposite King Gunther at SummerSlam.
Priest is in the midst of a pivotal role in the ongoing storyline between Dominik Mysterio, the Judgment Day, and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Morgan appears to have her claws in the faction, part of her wider plot for revenge against Rhea Ripley who is currently out injured. It would mark a significant shift – and not necessarily in a good way – in that storyline, should Priest be forced to leave the group. Meanwhile, Rollins is challenging for the title he only lost in April following a 316-day reign. It seems like it could be the right time for Rollins to be given a kayfabe reason to pursue something else.
The champion is coming off of a shocking title defense against home nation favorite Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow last month. He only narrowly avoided a severe injury via a mishap on the ropes, but with a little help from CM Punk he overcame his challenger once again. Priest captured the title when he cashed in Money in the Bank on McIntyre at WrestleMania, with the former champion now set to compete in the upcoming Money in the Bank to continue their parallel run.
Written by Max Everett