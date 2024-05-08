WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Recalls Nerves About Main Roster Debut At Royal Rumble

The 2024 women's Royal Rumble match featured the main roster debut of Tiffany Stratton, who had risen to prominence on "WWE NXT" after winning the NXT Women's Championship in May 2023.

On a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Stratton looked back on her Royal Rumble appearance, recalling the nerves she had before the show.

Advertisement

"I was extremely nervous for the Rumble. I just feel like ... I don't know, it's the first time that the main roster fans kind of got to see me and I was kind of worried nobody was going to know who I was, coming from NXT, and it was awesome," said the young WWE star.

Stratton stated that the event was the biggest crowd she had worked in front of in her short career and the experience helped propel her career. A month later at Elimination Chamber in Australia, she wrestled in front of an even larger crowd and was pleasantly surprised with the reaction of the fans to her.

"I was very shocked. Actually, I think there's a video of me in the little pod, of me being like, 'What the heck, are they chanting Tiffy Time?' I was beyond shocked because I'm the rookie in this match, I'm like, 'Do they even know who I am?' But it was so amazing," Stratton said.

Advertisement

At the Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, Stratton participated in the women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, which was won by Becky Lynch.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.