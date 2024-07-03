Bully Ray Wants This WWE Star To Win The Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

With only a few days left before WWE's Money in the Bank PLE takes place in Toronto, Canada, both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches have their fields set. And for many, the Women's match appears to be wide open, featuring the likes of former WWE Women's Champions Iyo Sky and Naomi, former NXT Women's Champions Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark.

On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray went through the Money in the Bank card, and made no secret over who he was rooting for to win the Women's MITB match.

"1000% who I want to win is Chelsea Green," Bully said. "Who do I think will win? Lyra. Chelsea with that briefcase is entertainment gold...it's just gold. But it's never going to happen. Tiffany or Lyra [will win]."

A long-time fan of Green's work on "Raw," Bully believes it has earned Green the opportunity to win the match and hold the briefcase. He also feels Green will be able to elevate due to her character work.

"You know I hate the word 'deserve' when it comes to pro wrestling," Bully said. "I love the word 'earn.' Nobody deserves anything in pro wrestling, you get what you earn. That's why I hate the chant 'You deserve it!' Shut up. Chelsea, in my opinion, has earned the right to be thrown a bone, to give her more TV time. Because, as I said, as you backed up, Chelsea with that briefcase, she will make that briefcase mean more than anybody else. She will look at that briefcase as if it is more important than the Women's World Championship."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription