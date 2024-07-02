Zoey Stark Wins Final Women's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match On WWE Raw

With one spot left in the Women's Money in the Bank match, Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Ivy Nile squared off, with Kai looking to join her Damage CTRL ally IYO SKY as part of the field looking to ascend the ladder and secure a guaranteed title shot at the premium live event on Saturday. Despite a distraction from yet another Damage CTRL member, Kairi Sane, which had things shaping up nicely for Kai, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn took out Sane outside the ring, temporarily distracting Kai, who fell victim to Stark's Z360 and ate the pin.

Stark now joins the field of contenders on Saturday in Toronto, competing in her second consecutive Money in the Bank match against fellow "WWE Raw" superstars SKY and Lyra Valkyria, as well as all of Naomi, Chelsea Green, and Tiffany Stratton from "SmackDown." A former NXT Tag Team Champion with SKY (then known as Io Shirai), Stark looks to get one step closer to a world title opportunity, having challenged twice for the WWE Women's World Championship in the past, falling in a Fatal Five Way at Crown Jewel in 2023 and also in a singles match against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series three weeks later.