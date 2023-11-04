WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Full & Final Card

WWE heads to Saudi Arabia this Saturday for one of its final premium live events of the year, and Crown Jewel is the company's most stacked card since SummerSlam, with eight matches on the lineup — including one on the kickoff show, the first time a WWE main roster PLE has included a kickoff show match since Clash at the Castle more than a year ago.

Crown Jewel will be headlined by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns taking on LA Knight, who looks to dethrone "The Head of the Table" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It's been reported that Crown Jewel is Reigns' last PLE appearance of 2023, something Knight isn't happy about. In another championship bout, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, the threat of Damian Priest and the Money In The Bank briefcase looms over both title matches.

The women of WWE are also making the trip to Saudi Arabia. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler in a fatal five-way match, a culmination of multiple brawls within the "WWE Raw" women's division since Jax's return to the company. Elsewhere on the card, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will defend against a returning Bianca Belair. The final championship match on the card pits Logan Paul against United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The match came about after Paul called the WWE Hall of Famer out following a win in the boxing ring a few weeks ago.

In non-title competition, Cody Rhodes will take on Priest after multiple weeks of the "American Nightmare" facing off against the Judgment Day. After feuding with all members of the Bloodline since his return to WWE television during the ongoing actor's strike in Hollywood, John Cena goes one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. Finally, on the kickoff show, Sami Zayn will take on JD McDonagh, as the latter continues his efforts to become a full-blown member of the Judgment Day.

Crown Jewel will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The kickoff show will start at 12pm EST, with the main card kicking off at 1pm on Peacock/WWE Network.