Logan Paul's WWE Return Date Confirmed

Fresh off a boxing win over Dillon Danis, influencer, WWE Superstar, and boxer Logan Paul made it clear that he has his sights set on WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, much to the WWE Hall of Famer's surprise.

"I was like 'What did he just say? No way!' And I had to rewind it," Mysterio told Ariel Helwani in an interview with "The MMA Hour" earlier today. "I'm not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on 'SmackDown.' I can't wait to see what he has to say."

Helwani asked Mysterio if the star of the feature film Airplane Mode would be at this week's "WWE SmackDown" in San Antonio, TX's Frost Bank Center, and Mysterio said that Paul would be there. Wrestling Inc. reached out to a WWE representative who doubly confirmed Paul's presence this Friday. Paul has competed for WWE titles in the past, losing an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge against Roman Reigns last year in Saudi Arabia. Despite Paul's larger-than-life persona, the influencer has yet to win a title in WWE. Paul has not appeared in WWE since SummerSlam at the beginning of August, where he defeated Ricochet.

Mysterio has been United States Champion since the August 11 "WWE SmackDown," where he beat Austin Theory, in place of the injured Santos Escobar. Theory had attacked Escobar to get out of his title match but–with the approval of WWE authority figure Adam Pearce– Escobar called on his LWO compatriot to fight in his stead.