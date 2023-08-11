WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/11 - We Hear From The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair Vs. Asuka

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 11, 2023, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada!

The issues within The Bloodline all came to a head this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam when Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso with a little help from a returning Jimmy Uso, which left Jey and the WWE Universe with a lot of unanswered questions. Tonight, The Bloodline is set to make an appearance as Jimmy hopefully sheds a light on why he did what he did.

Austin Theory will be putting his United States Championship on the line as he collides with LWO's Santos Escobar. Escobar secured his spot in tonight's match after he defeated Rey Mysterio in the finals of the United States Championship Invitationals on the July 28 edition of "SmackDown".

AJ Styles and Karrion Kross have met one another in the squared circle on a handful of occasions, including two televised singles matches, a mixed tag team match and the Slim Jim Battle Royal last Saturday. They will meet once more as they go head-to-head once more. Styles and Kross have not kept their disdain for one another a secret, with the former coming out on top in their two previous singles bouts.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair were defeated by Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match as the latter captured the Women's Championship in Detroit, but was quickly dethroned after IYO SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase following the conclusion of the match. Tonight, "The Empress of Tomorrow" and "The Queen" look to gain back some of their momentum as they go one-on-one in single's competition.

Additionally, SKY, Belair, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight are all slated to be in town tonight, as per WWE's event page.