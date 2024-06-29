Naomi, Tiffany Stratton Qualify For Women's Money In The Bank Match On WWE SmackDown

Madison Square Garden saw two spectacular qualifying matches for the upcoming women's Money in the Bank ladder match. By the time Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" ended, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton left the concrete jungle with qualifying match victories under their belts, one step closer to the Money in the Bank contract.

Stratton took on the formidable Jade Cargill and the wily Candice LeRae in the opening match of Friday's show. In the first act of the match, Cargill found herself overwhelmed by Stratton and LeRae, who created a temporary alliance in order to best "The Storm." After Cargill managed to fight both Stratton and LeRae off, Nia Jax made herself known by strolling down the ramp. Jax was quickly intercepted by Bianca Belair, and while they eventually parted ways, Belair and Jax's animosity played a key role in the last moments of the match. An argument between "The EST" and "The Irresistible Force" distracted the referee long enough for a rogue Indi Hartwell to emerge and shove Cargill into the ring post. With Cargill removed from the equation, LeRae and Stratton engaged in a war of the moonsaults, and Stratton secured the victory with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Later, Naomi sought to silence Blair Davenport and overcome Hartwell in the last match of the night. It was Davenport's main roster debut, and the British wrestler landed some impressive offense on the veteran Naomi and powerhouse Hartwell. Things unraveled for the latter when Cargill, incensed over Hartwell's earlier interference, appeared to issue some payback. Naomi capitalized on Cargill's interference and pinned Hartwell for the win.

Naomi and Stratton rounded out "SmackDown's" contributions to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, joining Chelsea Green in representing the blue brand in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. "WWE Raw's" participants thus far include Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY; the final entrant will be determined on Monday via one last triple threat match between Dakota Kai, Ivy Nile, and Zoey Stark.