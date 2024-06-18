Jey Uso, IYO SKY Qualify For Money In The Bank Ladder Matches On WWE Raw

Money in the Bank is three weeks away, and both the men's and women's locker rooms are looking to secure their tickets to Toronto for the event. By the time the dust of two qualifying triple threat matches settled, both IYO SKY and Jey Uso became the first names to be entered into the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The women's ladder match qualifier was one of the night's first attractions, and SKY took on Zelina Vega and recent "WWE NXT" call-up Kiana James in a back-and-forth struggle for a chance to fight for the Money in the Bank contract. Vega nearly had the match, but an appearance from the WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan — complete with Dominik Mysterio's cowboy-themed vest — distracted Vega, and James ran into her to remove Vega from the equation. SKY reasserted her dominance by landing a picture-perfect Over the Moonsault on James for the victory. SKY is now confirmed for Toronto's Women's Money in the Bank match, which she won last year before successfully cashing on on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Uso, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor all locked up in the second half of the show to qualify for the men' Money in the Bank Ladder match, a high-intensity contest full of quick movements and top-rope action. Mysterio nearly qualified after landing two single 619's and one double 619, but interference from Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day dashed the Hall of Famer's hopes of competing for the briefcase. Balor later landed a Coup de Grace on Mysterio, but was then immediately made the victim of an Uso Splash, and Uso pinned Balor for the victory.

Both Money in the Bank ladder matches are expected to involve six participants, three from "WWE Raw" and three from "WWE SmackDown." Another women's qualifying match between Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, and Lyra Valkyria was announced for next week's "Raw," along with a men's qualifying match between Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed.