WWE Announces International Location For Money In The Bank 2024

2024 is shaping up to be another big year for WWE, and it looks as though reports that the company intends to continue holding international PLEs are holding true. The promotion announced this morning that WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. After the announcement was first unveiled in a press release, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to X to comment on the news.

"Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada," Levesque wrote. "This is going to be epic."

In addition to Money in the Bank, the company will hold "WWE SmackDown" in the same arena the night before. The following night — Sunday, July 7 — the Scotiabank Arena will also host NXT Heatwave. While further details will be released as the weekend in question approaches, the company did confirm that fans can register for pre-sale and "Priority Passes" will be available, allowing some to buy their tickets earlier than others.

With today's announcement, Money in the Bank becomes the fourth WWE PLE scheduled for a country other than the United States this year. WWE Elimination Chamber will take place next month in Australia, WWE WrestleMania Backlash is heading to France in May, and the company will hold WWE Bash in Berlin in Germany at the end of August.

Money in the Bank is still six months away, so it will be quite some time before information about appearances and matches begins to trickle out. However, it's likely safe to assume that at least a few of WWE's biggest Canadian stars will receive some kind of spotlight at the event.