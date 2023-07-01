IYO SKY Wins Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Less than 12 months after her main roster debut at WWE SummerSlam 2022, IYO SKY claimed her first singles accolade on the main roster on Saturday by winning the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London, England.

SKY has become one of the breakout stars of WWE's women's division in recent months, with her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico seeing the Damage CTRL member getting one of the loudest reactions of the entire event. In her first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match appearance, SKY's partnership with fellow Damage CTRL member Bayley was tested greatly, and could be coming to a bitter end as a result.

The Damage CTRL leader nearly cost IYO the match when Bayley knocked her partner off a ladder and attempted to win the match herself after cooperating with her in the opening stages of the bout. SKY got retribution on her partner, however handcuffing the former women's champion and Becky Lynch together through the rungs of the ladder to claim the briefcase as her adversaries struggle mere feet below her.

Beyond being her first major singles accomplishment on the main roster, the Money in the Bank 2023 victory also marks IYO's first win on a Premium Live Event since last November, when she and Dakota Kai won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Alexa Bliss at Crown Jewel 2022.