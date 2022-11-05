WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel

For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.

Saturday's title change wasn't without controversy. Right as the bout reached its climax, Nikki Cross came through the crowd, attacking Bliss and granting Damage CTRL a path to victory. While Cross has been a curious case in recent weeks, many believe this had something to do with Bliss and her past with Bray Wyatt. Before the match against Damage CTRL even began, a backstage interview featured Bliss looking rattled at the sight of Wyatt's logo on the monitor. However, it is unclear if this plays into the story between Bliss and Cross.

As for the new champions, they made history as the first women to ever be crowned champions in Saudi Arabia. With the win, Kai and Sky also became the fourth duo to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. Their leader, Bayley, would go on to be unsuccessful in her effort to win the WWE "Raw" Women's Championship from Bianca Belair later on the show/