New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw

Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions.

Towards the closing stages of the title bout, Asuka evaded a moonsault attempt from SKY and countered by kicking SKY in the face with a stiff kick. The sequence allowed Alexa to tag in and hit the Twisted Bliss for the pin fall victory.

Bayley was unable to influence the outcome of the match, as she was preoccupied fighting "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair all over the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX. As such, Damage CTRL were unable to seek the assistance of their leader, who will challenge Belair for her title this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Damage CTRL held the titles for a total of 49 days, after capturing the titles from Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez on the September 12 episode of "WWE Raw." The titles have changed hands on three occasions since Aliyah & Rodriguez won a tournament that culminated on August 29.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were vacated through April 3 and August 29 following Sasha Banks & Naomi's infamous walkout from WWE on May 16.

Through their victory Monday, both Bliss and Asuka became 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While Bliss previously held the title on two occasions with Nikki Cross, Asuka held the title previously with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair.