Sasha Banks Continues To Tease Her In-Ring Return

Sasha Banks has continued to tease her return to the world of professional wrestling, as evidenced by her recent social media activity and an interesting public appearance. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Banks — now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado — took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of snaps that revealed she's at least training in a wrestling capacity again.

The first photo was a shot of her sporting some interesting gear alongside a caption that read, "IT'S GO TIME." However, the subsequent pictures were more telling, as they featured Banks inside a wrestling ring belonging to LuchaLibre Barcelona. In a post shared on the LuchaLibre Barcelona's Facebook page, it was confirmed that "The Mandalorian" star showed up to train with the coaches and students at the Spanish wrestling school, much to their shock and surprise.

Banks hasn't wrestled since she and Naomi infamously walked out on an episode of "WWE Raw" earlier this year. The pair were suspended indefinitely and reportedly granted their releases afterward. However, it's believed that they've been talking to WWE officials about returning to the company in recent weeks.

Regarding Banks, this is merely the latest tease that suggests she's gearing up for an in-ring comeback, though WWE might not be her desired destination. Last week, she teased a future match against former WWE Superstar KAIRI, who's currently competing in Japan. Banks has been vocal about her ambitions to compete in the Land of the Rising Sun in the past, but her future is shrouded in mystery for the time being.