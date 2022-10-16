Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend.

Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's Championship. Banks' accompanying caption contained an image of "South Park" character Eric Cartman and noted that the idea is "so very interesting." The original graphic for the dream match was created by Twitter user @comicangelss.

KAIRI has since responded to the news on social media. On Sunday, October 16, she took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the image, along with the shocked face emoji and two red exclamation marks.

Banks hasn't stepped foot into a wrestling ring since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" earlier this year, vacating their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. However, there is supposedly interest within WWE to bring both women back into the fold. As of this writing, talks between the two sides are reportedly still ongoing.

Meanwhile, KAIRI returned to Stardom earlier this year. She has since been involved in the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship tournament. It remains to be seen if Banks and KAIRI will compete against each other down the line, though Banks has been vocal about her desire to compete in Japan in the past, as she revealed on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" podcast in 2021 (via Sportskeeda). "The Boss" has also discussed the Japanese wrestling legend whom she wants to face someday.