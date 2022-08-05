The rumors of Sasha Banks’ return to WWE are gaining more steam.

Earlier this week, Banks was advertised, under her real name Mercedes Varnado, to participate in the Team Donald vs. Team Ramsey celebrity flag football game to be held on Friday, August 5. However, the Los Angeles Rams released the updated rosters for the game Thursday, and Banks’ name is no longer listed as part of either team. As seen in the tweet below, Banks was originally listed as part of Team Donald.

Who ya got?! Celebrity Flag Football rosters are set for Team Ramsey + Team Donald! » https://t.co/YqQkpKw4Qa pic.twitter.com/boDqCLysLl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

The reigning Super Bowl Champions released an updated roster for Team Donald via Instagram Stories on Thursday:

It should be noted that the Rams’ official website still lists Banks as a member of Team Donald.

Several wrestling news outlets reported prior to Monday’s “WWE Raw” that Banks and Naomi, who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16, have reached an agreement to return to the company. The chatter surrounding their return first started when Triple H replaced Bruce Prichard as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations and took over as WWE’s Head of Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Last week, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE was trying to reconcile with the former Women’s Tag Team Champions, and followed it up with a report this week stating that people backstage in WWE are more or less convinced of their return.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is another one who believes Banks returning to WWE is inevitable.

“I think she’ll be back [to WWE],” Paige said at the StarrCast V media scrum last weekend. “I think now with Hunter [Triple H] in charge, and kind of like taking the reigns and everything. Just SummerSlam, in general, showed how much WWE has changed overnight. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s really been 100% happy with the pay-per-view in a long time and people are walking away from SummerSlam feeling like ‘holy s**t, this is a turning point.”

Paige added, “So, I feel like eventually, you know Sasha and Naomi in my opinion will come back.”

Banks and Naomi will make their first post-WWE public appearances at the Chicago And Entertainment Expo Convention (C2E2) this weekend. At the time of their WWE walkout, both Banks and Naomi were reportedly on expiring contracts. While Naomi was reportedly negotiating a new deal, Banks’ contract will expire sometime later this year, per former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide.

There’s too many things to do at C2E2 to fit into 1 day! So why not attend all 3 days? Here’s just a few of the incredible celebrities, creators, & panels happening all weekend long. 3-Day tickets are running out – grab yours today & join us this weekend: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DGJALVAaSi — C2E2 (@c2e2) August 4, 2022

