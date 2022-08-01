You can add Saraya (FKA WWE Superstar Paige) to the growing list of wrestlers who believe Triple H’s taking over the role of WWE Head of Talent Relations signals the imminent return of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

While speaking to reporters at Sunday’s StarrCast V Media Scrum, Saraya was asked to elaborate on the role of Banks in wrestling’s women’s revolution, which prompted her to touch upon Banks and Naomi’s walkout from WWE.

“Obviously she’s a big part of it,” Paige responded. “I mean, everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? So the four horsewomen in general is such a big and critical part of the women’s revolution. So, I think she’ll be back [to WWE]. I think now with Hunter in charge, and kind of like taking the reigns and everything anything.

“Just SummerSlam, in general, showed how much WWE has changed overnight. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s really been 100% happy with the pay-per-view in a long time and people are walking away from SummerSlam feeling like ‘holy s**t, this is a turning point.”

Paige added, “So, I feel like eventually, you know Sasha and Naomi in my opinion will come back.”

Earlier in the scrum, Paige also teased a possible future match against The Boss, referencing the career-ending neck injury she suffered in 2018 in a match involving Banks.

“If I was to return, I’d love to face Sasha just because we have a built-in storyline, and she’s just a fantastic wrestler,” Paige said. “I’d love to face Britt Baker, I think she’s incredible. But yeah, I have to be careful. I still have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and the right person, I’ll definitely have a match again – for sure.”

As noted, a report last week suggested that WWE is trying to reconcile with Banks and Naomi over a possible comeback to the company. Both women were reportedly on expiring contracts prior to their walkout on May 16. While Naomi was negotiating a new deal shortly before her exit, Banks’ contract will expire sometime later this year, per former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide.

H/T to SEScoops for sharing a video of Paige’s StarrCast V Media Scrum.

