With Vince McMahon out of WWE, newly appointed Head of Creative and Talent Relations Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, has, in his own words, some big shoes to fill. The Game, however, doesn’t think this job will be something he’s able to accomplish on his own.

“You’ve got to watch the show,” Levesque told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. “I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself. It’s going to take a lot of us, it’s going to take a team, it’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue on, but we will.

“The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that [Vince McMahon] created, and to take it to new levels.”

Joining Triple H in filling those shoes will be his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, who were named co-CEOs of WWE following news of Vince McMahon’s resignation. Many reports have suggested that Stephanie taking over is a positive for the company, with several talents being very excited about it when she was originally named interim CEO back in June.

“The only way we’re going to [take WWE beyond where it is now] is with a team,” Triple H said. “That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here. That is with all this talent, we have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world, and I have no doubt, no doubt in my mind with this team that we can do it, not an inkling of doubt.

“It’s just a lot of hard work, and we’re all going to grind … because we have the greatest fans in the world, and we’re going to make sure they get everything they want out of this product, and then some.”

