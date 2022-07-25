WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) and WWE have had a rocky relationship over the years, but that hasn’t stopped the legendary wrestler from giving credit where due. On Sunday night, Madusa sent out a tweet thanking Vince McMahon for playing a pivotal role in leading WWE’s women’s revolution, while wishing her former boss the best in his retirement.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon for the opportunities with a movement that changed the trajectory for women’s wrestling years to come!

Wishing you a bad ass retirement

👊🔥 @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/ZhLwS4iIak — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 25, 2022

As expected, Madusa’s tweet was met with backlash, with many fans bringing up reports of McMahon’s alleged sexual misconduct with several former female employees. Following two bombshell stories from WSJ, other mainstream media outlets have also reportedly begun fishing into McMahon’s past transgressions. Many believe that the reports forced McMahon into retirement.

The women’s revolution officially got underway on July 13, 2015, as WWE started referring to the former Divas as Superstars. On an episode of “Raw” that night, Stephanie McMahon would introduce NXT’s Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to the main roster, changing the landscape of the women’s division forever.

Since that landmark moment, women have main evented WrestleMania on two separate occasions – WrestleMania 35 and WrestleMania 37 (Night One) – and continue to be positioned as top Superstars in WWE.

The seeds for the women’s revolution were essentially planted by AJ Lee, Paige and others who supported the #GiveDivasAChance movement on social media following the Feb. 23, 2015 episode of “Raw” where a match pitting The Bella Twins against Paige & Tenille Dashwood (Emma) lasted all of 29 seconds. To make matters worse, it was the only women’s bout of the night. The movement began when AJ Lee called out Stephanie McMahon for the underutilization of female wrestlers on WWE TV.

@StephMcMahon And yet they receive a fraction of the wages & screen time of the majority of the male roster. #UseYourVoice — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) February 25, 2015

We hear you. Keep watching. #GiveDivasAChance — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 25, 2015

Incidentally, the Bellas thanked Paige and Dashwood after their “Biography: Legends” episode aired on A&E Sunday night.

More women I want to thank is @RealPaigeWWE and @TenilleDashwood for joining us on taking a leap of faith in hopes to change the game for women!! Ill never forget the moment before the match and after. Love you ladies!!! #WWEonAE #Bellas #BellasonAE — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 25, 2022

Madusa isn’t the only former or current wrestler to thank Vince McMahon for his contributions to the business. You can click here for a compilation of reactions to McMahon’s retirement from WWE.

