There are defining moments that have shaped the world of professional wrestling throughout the years: the first WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, WWF winning the Monday Night Wars against WCW, the arrival of significant stars like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Batista in the year 2002, Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania ending, women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time, and so on.

Another defining moment happened this week when Vince McMahon, the man who turned his family’s wrestling company into an International spectacle followed by millions, announced his retirement. “At 77, time for me to retire,” McMahon wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Thank You, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Naturally, the world of pro wrestling is still talking about what has occurred and where the company goes from here. Several talents took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with most issuing support. Others, like Taylor Wilde, seem happy about the reveal, writing, “BYE FELICIA!” as her response. WWE Hall of Famer and a man who worked closely with McMahon for a decade, Gerald Briscoe, would defend Vince from the people celebrating the news.

“Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up,” Briscoe wrote. “If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.” He also said, “To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions.”

The journey to retirement for Vince seemingly started in June when news broke that the WWE board of directors had been investigating a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) between McMahon and former female employees. The investigation uncovered numerous payments that totaled more than $12 million over 16 years. The reporters at the Wall Street Journal, who broke the story, suggest that there is more that hasn’t been revealed yet as major media outlets are reportedly following up. At this time, all mentioned investigations are still ongoing.

You can see the array of reactions to Vince McMahon’s retirement below:

Love Vince or hate Vince. Vince took the industry to levels others had tried to and failed. Vince McMahon and WWE allowed me an opportunity to support my family. I'm forever grateful. https://t.co/vdEcYiSjvk — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) July 22, 2022

Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainment Thank you 4 the miles you traveled Thank you 4 the sacrifices Thank you 4 the priceless business advice Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/O3fvN4K2az — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2022

It is hard to believe that Vince McMahon has retired. Thank you Vince for loving my family! I learned so much from you not only professionally but in life’s lessons. Enjoy your well deserved retirement💜. pic.twitter.com/MoxP4bFOxZ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) July 23, 2022

When I was 10 years old I fell in love with this company that @VinceMcMahon built. Without this creation, I wouldn’t have had the passion that instilled in me the work ethic and drive to be the person I am today. This company changed my life and still is daily. So thankful. @WWE — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) July 23, 2022

.@ReneePaquette reacts to the breaking news of Vince McMahon's retirement pic.twitter.com/C8KeqE9ecj — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) July 22, 2022

Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 22, 2022

After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 pic.twitter.com/H8vVF91lwn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 22, 2022

.@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. pic.twitter.com/EGR1Wmkhzr — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 22, 2022

Thank you for everything Vince! You’ve been nothing but nice to me and I appreciate everything you’ve done for wrestling! #ThankYouVince 🖤 https://t.co/9UvW7LULnZ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2022

Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. pic.twitter.com/V7k6oeNr4p — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 22, 2022

BYE FELICIA! 👋 pic.twitter.com/9qY4ICGluL — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) July 22, 2022

Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do. — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) July 22, 2022

To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions. — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) July 22, 2022

