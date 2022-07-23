There are defining moments that have shaped the world of professional wrestling throughout the years: the first WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, WWF winning the Monday Night Wars against WCW, the arrival of significant stars like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Batista in the year 2002, Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania ending, women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time, and so on.

Another defining moment happened this week when Vince McMahon, the man who turned his family’s wrestling company into an International spectacle followed by millions, announced his retirement. “At 77, time for me to retire,” McMahon wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Thank You, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Naturally, the world of pro wrestling is still talking about what has occurred and where the company goes from here. Several talents took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with most issuing support. Others, like Taylor Wilde, seem happy about the reveal, writing, “BYE FELICIA!” as her response. WWE Hall of Famer and a man who worked closely with McMahon for a decade, Gerald Briscoe, would defend Vince from the people celebrating the news.

“Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up,” Briscoe wrote. “If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.” He also said, “To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions.”

The journey to retirement for Vince seemingly started in June when news broke that the WWE board of directors had been investigating a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) between McMahon and former female employees. The investigation uncovered numerous payments that totaled more than $12 million over 16 years. The reporters at the Wall Street Journal, who broke the story, suggest that there is more that hasn’t been revealed yet as major media outlets are reportedly following up. At this time, all mentioned investigations are still ongoing.

You can see the array of reactions to Vince McMahon’s retirement below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to newstips[email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.