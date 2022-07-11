The talk of the wrestling world continues to be the Wall Street Journal’s Friday report that former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon had paid more than $12 million to cover up various affairs and cases of sexual misconduct, including one that saw McMahon allegedly pay $7.5 million to a former WWE talent he coerced into sexual acts before demoting and firing her when she refused further advances. This comes on the heels of a WSJ report last month that claimed McMahon paid $3 million to a former WWE employee to keep an alleged affair between them private.

On Monday morning, the two reporters who broke the stories, Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann, stopped by Busted Open Radio to talk about the stories. Among other things, they were asked by co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray whether their latest report was the end the allegations coming McMahon’s way, or just the beginning

“I think it’s probably not done yet,” Palazzolo said. “And we’re continuing to report.”

The duo was also asked if people can expect a story as big as the bombshell report that dropped this past Friday.

“I can just say that we don’t know about another $7.5 million NDA,” Palazzolo said. “If you’re asking if there’s something bigger than a $7.5 million, no. That’s not something we have in our back pocket. We sort of left it all on the field on this story. There are a couple of things that we didn’t know that we’re still reporting. And sometimes, in similar scandals elsewhere, there are people who have something to share who become a little bit more emboldened to talk about it when some of the first coverage has happened. We’re still working to figure out if there are such people out there.”

