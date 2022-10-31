WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/31) - Brock Lesnar Returns, Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?

Brock Lesnar will also be returning to "Raw" before he takes on Bobby Lashley in Riyadh. The two men have been at odds since Lesnar cost Bobby Lashley his United States Championship on the October 10 edition of "Raw" ahead of his defense against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. What message will Lesnar have for Lashley?

Matt Riddle and Otis will be celebrating Halloween in a unique way, as they are set to go head to head in a Trick or Street Fight. Otis looks to get a little revenge on behalf of his Alpha Academy teammate, Chad Gable after Riddle's new ally, Elias, beat Gable in singles competition last week. Who will come out on top?

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Nikki Cross in a non-title bout. Cross retired from being a superhero after crashing Belair's title defense against Bayley in last week's main event by leveling the two women, as well as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (who were at ringside). Will Belair be able to get her revenge?