WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw

After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch.

During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The rematch between the two teams took place on "Raw," this time with a new result. SKY and Kai ended the night standing tall in the ring with their hands held high, as the two would come out of the match as the new champions. This is the first time the two have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but not the first time the two have been tag champions. SKY won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with her former partner and "NXT" star, Zoey Stark. Kai won the same championship twice, only she was teaming with her former partner, and now former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Raquel Rodriguez.

SKY and Kai now join the growing list of women who held gold in both "NXT" and on the main roster. Though more notably though they join Rodriguez as the only women to hold both the "NXT" and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. But the two haven't only won tag team gold in WWE, as both SKY and Kai are both former Artist of Stardom (Trios) Champions. SKY is a former Goddess of Stardom (Tag Team) Champion, and Kai is a former Shimmer Tag Team Champion.