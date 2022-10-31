Alexa Bliss And Top WWE Star Return To Raw

Alexa Bliss and Asuka returned to "WWE Raw" for the first time in over a month during the 10/31 episode of the Red Brand show in Dallas, TX.

Following Bianca Belair's victory over Nikki Cross in the opening contest, the "Raw" Women's Champion was jumped by Bayley, who proceeded to beat down on the EST ahead of their rematch at Crown Jewel on November 5. Just then, Bliss & Asuka came sprinting down the ramp, much to the delight of fans at the American Airlines Center. The rest of Damage CTRL would join in the action as a brawl ensued between the six women in the ring. The segment ended with Asuka nailing Bayley with her signature Hip Attack, and Bliss hitting a senton to take out all three members of Damage CTRL.

Once "Raw" returned from a commercial break, the trio of babyfaces called out Damage CTRL in a backstage segment, with Bliss explaining why she & Asuka have had Belair's back ever since Damage CTRL arrived in WWE at SummerSlam. Bliss then proceeded to challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match for later in the show. The match was subsequently confirmed by WWE announcers.

Bliss was last seen on "Raw" in a singles match against IYO SKY on October 3. While Bliss & Asuka wrestled Damage CTRL at a pair of WWE live events in late October, they have been kept off WWE TV for over a month.