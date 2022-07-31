Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam.

Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center.

The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai appeared with Bayley. As noted, Kai was released from WWE on April 29.

Io Shirai would also make her return alongside Bayley and Kai. Shirai has not been in the WWE ring since WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend when she competed in a fatal four-way match against Mandy Rose, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre) at “NXT” Stand And Deliver.

Bayley, Kai, and Shirai would head to the ring to confront WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after she retained her title against Becky Lynch. Lynch would return to the ring to give Belair backup, but Bayley and her teammates would retreat.

.@itsBayleyWWE is back and it looks like she came with some backup 👀#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/6jrDeLkvcY — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022

