Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE SummerSlam viewing party. Tonight’s event is broadcasting live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

Eight matches were being promoted for tonight’s show.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ‘Last Man Standing’ Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match – Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

“SmackDown” Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett) – The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Championship Match – Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

No Disqualification Match – The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Please share today’s Viewing Party coverage on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]