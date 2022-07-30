Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE SummerSlam viewing party. Tonight’s event is broadcasting live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.
Eight matches were being promoted for tonight’s show.
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ‘Last Man Standing’ Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- “Raw” Women’s Championship Match – Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
- “SmackDown” Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett) – The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
- WWE United States Championship Match – Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- No Disqualification Match – The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor)
Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.
