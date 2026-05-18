WWE's Tiffany Stratton Clears Up Rumor About Fabian Aichner: 'Not True'

After being out of sight and out of mind essentially since his release from WWE in early 2025, Fabian Aichner was back in the news last week, as the former Giovanni Vinci showed up in TNA to confront new X Division Champion Cedric Alexander. In doing so, Aichner accidentally kicked off a firestorm, with fans taking to social media to discuss a rumor that he had attempted to flirt with former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton while she was in a relationship with Aichner's Imperium stablemate Ludvig Kaiser.

It didn't take long for that rumor to make its way to Stratton herself. Over the weekend, Stratton went live on her Twitch channel, and in the process discussed, and refuted, several online rumors related to her. And the rumor regarding her and Aichner was among the stories she offered her strongest denial towards.

"That may be the craziest one I've ever heard," Stratton said. "That did not happen, that is not true. There is no truth to that. I hope he's doing amazing, I heard he just signed with TNA, and I think he's gonna kill it. So absolutely no truth to that. That's a [completely] false accusation."

Neither Aichner nor Kaiser have acknowledged the rumors, let alone denied them. Both are likely too busy to do so; while Aichner is now set for a run in TNA, Kaiser is continuing to don the El Grande Americano mask as part of a long-running feud between American and El Grande Americano Original, portrayed by Chad Gable. The two Americanos are set to settle their differences at AAA Noche de los Grandes on May 30 in a mask vs. mask match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TiffyTimeWWE/Twitch" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription