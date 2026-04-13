El Grande Americano Calls Out OG Americano To Mask Vs. Mask Match In AAA

The Original El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano's rivalry has spanned across both WWE and AAA, and it seems that the most important clash of their heated feud will take place on AAA television soon.

The OG El Grande Americano was in action on this past week's "AAA on FOX," where he got a win over Octagon Jr., before disrespectfully removing his opponent's mask. The OG then went ringside and attacked comedian Alexis Arroyo, but his actions forced the ring announcer and the girlfriend of El Grande Americano, Andrea Bazarte, to intervene and slap him. The OG menacingly followed Bazarte, seemingly planning to hurt her, but El Grande Americano appeared out of nowhere and attacked the OG. The duo brawled all around the ring and in the crowd and were later separated by security. A heated and passionate El Grande Americano then challenged the OG to a match, with the stipulation being mask vs. mask. The OG is yet to respond to the challenge.

MASK VS MASK 👀 Which El Grande Americano will keep his mask? pic.twitter.com/3paHEnpokf — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2026

The match was reportedly set to take place at WrestleMania 42, as per reports, but WWE and AAA now intend to have the mask vs. mask clash at a AAA Worldwide show.

The two El Grande Americanos have come face-to-face a few times over the last few months, beginning at the men's Royal Rumble, where the OG eliminated the imposter El Grande Americano. The two then faced each other a few weeks later on the March 16 edition of "WWE Raw," where El Grande Americano got some payback and defeated the Original El Grande Americano.