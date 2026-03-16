WWE Raw Results 3/16 - Roman Reigns Appears, Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 16, 2026, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!

2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he continues to prepare to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. After Punk sent a message to Reigns last Monday, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso confronted him to stand up for their cousin. Tensions between Punk and The Usos only grew from their, with the latter duo not taking too kindly to the former's thoughts about what members of the Anoa' family would think about Reigns.

AJ Lee will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 as she defends against Bayley. Bayley emerged victorious against her close friend Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Asuka of the Kabuki Warriors, and Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match by last eliminating Asuka to secure her spot in tonight's bout.

Speaking of Rodriguez, she will be competing in a match of her own as she goes head-to-head with reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a non-title match. Rodriguez's stablemate and 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will be challenging Vaquer for her title at WWE WrestleMania 42 as tensions between the pair continue to meteorically be on the rise.

Former friends turned bitter rivals Nattie and Maxxine Dupri will be colliding with one another in the ring once again tonight. The two women have squared off against one another on two previous occasions, with their match on the February 9 episode of "Raw" ending in a double countout and their match on the February 23 edition of "Raw" ending with the referee awarding Nattie the victory after it was determined Dupri could no longer continue.

OG El Grande Americano (who resembles Chad Gable) has been on a quest to put an end to El Grande Americano (who resembles Ludwig Kaiser) since making his return to WWE, scoring wins against Grande's Los Americano stablemates Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano in a tag team match that also involved Je'Von Evans on February 9 and Rayo in a singles match on the March 2 episode of "Raw". Tonight, OG Grande finally has the chance to get his hands on Grande as the two men meet one another in the ring.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight's show after issuing an Open Challenge to WrestleMania 42 to whoever wishes to answer the call.