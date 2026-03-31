Dave Meltzer Speculates On Which WWE Storylines Will Make The Cut For WrestleMania 42

Following last night's episode of "WWE Raw," 12 matches are officially confirmed for WrestleMania 42 next month, and with only a few spots remaining on the card, Dave Meltzer shared which matches he believes could still be added.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer touched on The Kabuki Warriors' involvement at WrestleMania after it was revealed that they would not compete in the Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, stating that they will likely be involved in a match with IYO SKY instead.

"I'm figuring now that they do something with IYO SKY and Asuka with Kairi Sane somewhere in the middle of that one, because they're not in that match now and IYO SKY doesn't have an opponent," Meltzer explained. "Maybe a three-way, but I expect it would be, it could be something just with a singles match and Kairi, which one does she choose, does she finally make the break? Which she probably would it's long enough. It's about time."

Meltzer continued by providing new information on the El Grande Americano versus El Grande Americano feud, which was originally rumored to culminate in a mask versus mask match at WrestleMania, but the bout will reportedly take place at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event instead.

"The Grande, Grande match, as of right now, is planned for May 30th in Arena Monterrey, not WrestleMania. Which is interesting that they would do it there, you know it could change but that was the plan as of about a week ago."

Last night, Seth Rollins versus GUNTHER, Finn Balor versus Dominik Mysterio, a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship, and the Fatal Four-Way for the women's tag titles were added to the WrestleMania 42 card.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.