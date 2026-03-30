WWE Raw Results 3/30 - Three Championships On The Line, Raquel Rodriguez Faces IYO SKY & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 30, 2026, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!
Coming off successful defenses against The Bella Twins and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair via disqualifications caused by the other team on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" and the March 13 edition of "SmackDown" respectively, The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Lash Legend will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line once again when they face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. After Bayley and Lyra Valkyria scored a win against The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane during last Monday's episode of "Raw", they called out The Irresistible Forces in order to challenge them to tonight's match.
Kofi Kingston will be competing in his first match since coming up short to Je'Von Evans on the February 23 episode of "Raw" when he challenges Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. As Penta has promised to be a fighting champion and has had successful defenses against the likes of El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio over the past few weeks, Kingston's ally Grayson Waller came up short to the aforementioned Evans in singles action last Monday.
Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Otis and Akira Tozawa on the February 9 episode of "Raw" as they defend against Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision in a Street Fight. As tensions between the two teams and LA Knight have continued to be on the rise over the last few weeks, Knight passed Jey the signature pair of brass knuckles that Paul uses to cause a match pitting himself and Jimmy against Paul and Theory to end in a disqualification win for the latter two men.
2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan looked to get involved in her Judgment Day's stablemate Raquel Rodriguez's match against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on the March 16 episode of "Raw" before she challenges Vaquer for her title at WrestleMania 42. However, IYO SKY ran out to the ring to ensure that she couldn't interfere and took out Morgan. Following such, SKY will be going head-to-head with Rodriguez in singles action.
Roman Reigns and titleholder CM Punk will be squaring off against one another for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19, but before they do, they will both be present at Madison Square Garden. The two men have come face-to-face with one another in a series of heated verbal altercations over the course of the past several weeks, including this past Monday when Punk vented his frustrations about Reigns having previously called him old only for Reigns and the aforementioned Uso brothers to confront him and a brawl to break out.
Additionally, Finn Balor will be making an appearance on tonight's show after being kicked out of Judgment Day on the March 9 episode of "Raw" and left laid out at the hands of the aforementioned Morgan (who later revealed herself as the mastermind of the entire thing), Dominik, Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh. Brock Lesnar will also be appearing on tonight's show after Oba Femi answered his Open Challenge to a WrestleMania 42 match on March 16 and has left him laid out the last two weeks on "Raw".
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Rhodes asks New York City what they want to talk about, but Stephanie McMahon's music hits and she makes her way out.
Rhodes says he wasn't expecting Stephanie to appear, and Stephanie says Madison Square Garden is the house that her grandfather built.
Rhodes asks Stephanie what she wants to talk about, and Stephanie says she wants to talk about Rhodes, Randy Orton, and WrestleMania 42. Stephanie says herself, Rhodes, and Orton are third generation talent, then says Rhodes chose to take the golden path and stayed true to himself to get to where he is now. He says Rhodes brings out the best of people and his opponents for the most part, but Rhodes can't with Orton. He says Rhodes isn't like his father.
Rhodes says he knows everything about Orton, then says he knows Orton got into people's heads and did lots of violent things including to Stephanie. He says he's not the student and isn't afraid of Orton, then says
Stephanie slaps Rhodes and says she's in the ring because she cares about Rhodes. She says no one is giving Rhodes guidance or understands what Orton is capable of, then says she's not saying Rhodes is the student. She says Rhodes needs to understand Orton isn't just listening to the voices in his head, but he loves what they're telling him and says if Rhodes can't understand that, he'll lose the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes thanks Stephanie and leaves the ring.
The Usos then make their way to the ring. The Vision follows, and LA Knight joins the announce desk as IShowSpeed takes a seat in the crowd.
The Usos (c) vs. The Vision (w/ Paul Heyman) for the World Tag Team Championship
The bell rings and Jimmy Uso brawls with Austin Theory as Logan Paul fires off a right hand on Jey Uso's midsection in the corner. The Usos level Paul with a double chop and land a double elbow drop on him before Jimmy holds down the top rope for Jey to fly out of the ring.
During the commercial break, Paul and Theory each grab a kendo stick. They hit Jey and Jimmy with them repeatedly, and Theory grabs a table from under the ring that he sets up in the corner. Paul grabs a garbage can and slides it into the ring, then hits Jimmy with his kendo stick once again as Theory hits Jey with the garbage can.
Theory grabs another garbage can and looks to hit The Usos with it as Paul looks to do the same with his garbage can. The Usos duck out of the way to send Paul and Theory crashing into one another, then land a double superkick on Paul as he's placed in a trash can. Jimmy and Jey place a garbage can on Theory and hit him with kendo sticks, then sit him on the top rope and send Theory crashing through the table they had moved out of the corner with a double superplex.
Paul's mother hands him a pair of brass knuckles, but Knight fires off right hands on Paul's spine. Paul grabs onto IShowSpeed as a desperate means of escaping Knight's grasp.
IShowSpeed spots the brass knuckles and puts them on his hand. He hits Knight with them accidentally and heads up the entrance ramp. Inside the ring, Paul puts on the brass knuckles and looks to hit Jimmy with them. Jimmy rocks Paul with a superkick and lands a double superkick on him with Jey, then lands a double superkick on Theory with Jey. Jey then delivers a spear to Theory and ascends to the top rope, but Paul hits Jimmy with the brass knuckles as Jimmy flies out of the ring. Theory then pins Jimmy for the win.
Winners (and new): The Vision
Liv Morgan then makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Liv Morgan
Morgan says New York City is in the presence of the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time, then says that's as cute as she will be tonight. She tells Stephanie Vaquer that she's done for, then says it's one thing for Vaquer to attack her but it's another thing to attack her Judgment Day family. She mocks Vaquer and asks her if she's scared to confront her one-on-one, then says she knows Vaquer is very proud of where she comes from. Morgan says her mother taught her to never let anyone get the better of her and calls out Vaquer.
Vaquer's music hits and she makes her way out. She levels Morgan with a kick and grabs a chair from the ringside area, but the returning Roxanne Perez appears out of nowhere and rains down right hands on Vaquer with Morgan. Morgan and Perez stand tall over Vaquer, and Morgan grabs up the Women's World Championship belt before holding it up.
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria then make their way to the ring. The Irresistible Forces follow.
The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Bayley and Lash Legend begin the action. The bell rings and Legend looks to land a pump kick on Bayley. Bayley moves out of the way, but Legend levels her with a shoulder tackle after blocking one that Bayley tried landing on her.
Valkyria and Nia Jax tag in. in. Valkyria lands a shotgun dropkick on Jax, then tags in Legend. Legend whips Valkyria into the corner and lands a splash on her, then dropkicks Jax out of the ring through the middle rope. Valkyria lands a dropkick on Legend through the middle rope on the other side of the ring,
During the commercial break, Legend lands a chop on Valkyria. She sends Valkyria bouncing off the middle rope and delivers a backbreaker to her, then wears her down with a submission hold. Valkyria escapes and fires off right hands on Legend, then looks to roll her up. Legend blocks Valkyria, then tags Jax back in.
Jax connects with a headbutt on Valkyria, then delivers a Samoan Drop to her back from the break and goes for a pin. Valkyria kicks out and looks to tag out to Bayley, but Legend tags back in and stops Valkyria. Valkyria rocks Legend with an enzuigiri and manages to tag in Bayley. Bayley takes out Legend before Valkyria tags in and delivers a moonsault to Jax off the ropes.
Valkyria pins Jax, but Legend breaks the fall. Bayley goes after Legend, but Legend takes her out and levels Valkyria. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella make their way out, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss following. Legend sends Bayley crashing into the ring apron spine first, but Flair and Bliss get involved in the match to cause the disqualification.
Winners (and still): The Irresistible Forces
After the match, all four teams begin brawling with one another. Legend and Jax end up on the outside as The Bella Twins, Flair and Bliss, and Bayley and Valkyria stand tall in the ring.
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