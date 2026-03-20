Dave Meltzer Reports 2 Matches Set To Be Added To WWE WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 is just one month away, and so far there's five confirmed matches for the two-night event. For the top titles on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," Stephanie Vaquer versus Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill versus Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns versus CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes versus Randy Orton are currently scheduled. At this time, the only non-title match is Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi, but according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, two more matches will be added to WrestleMania 42 in the near future.

In a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer revealed that AJ Lee versus Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Drew McIntyre versus Jacob Fatu will be featured on the card. Lynch and Lee have been feuding since the latter returned to WWE this past September, and after their match at the Elimination Chamber, it's been rumored that a second singles bout is planned between both competitors. As for McIntyre and Fatu, both men will be engaging in battle on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," but Meltzer claims that the purpose of the match is to build interest for their eventual clash at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on the card, Meltzer stated that Seth Rollins will face either Logan Paul or Bron Breakker at the event, with the decision likely depending on the former NXT Champion's health after undergoing hernia surgery. For both the Women's Tag Team Titles and WWE Tag Team Titles, Meltzer believes multi-team matches will be made for the show. Additionally, El Grande Americano versus El Grande Americano, Carmelo Hayes versus Ilja Dragunov for the U.S Title, Giulia versus Tiffany Stratton for the Women's U.S Title, Trick Williams versus Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor versus Dominik Mysterio are all matches Meltzer thinks will likely happen at the show.

At this time, the opponent for GUNTHER is unclear, though Rey Mysterio's name was floated backstage before he picked up an injury in January. After Jelly Roll appeared on "SmackDown" last week, Meltzer wrote that it's expected he'll also have a match at WrestleMania.