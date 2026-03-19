Backstage News On Whether Bron Breakker Will Be Cleared In Time For WWE WrestleMania

During Royal Rumble season, it seemed all but assured that Bron Breakker would find himself in a marquee match come WrestleMania 42. But the aftermath of Royal Rumble weekend changed all of that, when it was revealed Breakker would need surgery to recover from a serious hernia. Since then, there's been very little word regarding Breakker's status, leaving many to believe the chances of him working WrestleMania were unlikely.

But a new report suggests WWE is still hoping that Breakker could make his way back. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that at least one WWE source expressed "optimism" regarding Breakker being cleared to compete before WrestleMania. No update was provided on how Breakker's rehab was going, but it was suggested that WWE has their T's crossed in the event he can wrestle, as the promotion has put together a plan for Breakker at WrestleMania.

Prior to his injury, many expected Breakker to be in contention for one of WWE's two World Championships, or to be put in a program with Seth Rollins, who he forcefully removed from The Vision back in October. Rollins himself had been out recovering from an injury since that time, but returned at Elimination Chamber, attacking Breakker's stablemate Logan Paul.

Rollins has yet to wrestle since his return, but has continued to appear on TV, using an endless amount of masked men to play mindgames with Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman. Despite that, a match has yet to be made between Rollins and either Paul or Theory for WrestleMania, leaving open the possibility that a Breakker-Rollins match could happen should Breaker get cleared in time.