Seth Rollins Unmasks, Returns For Revenge On The Vision At WWE Elimination Chamber

Sing his song, Chicago: Seth Rollins is back.

Saturday's Elimination Chamber main event was nothing short of chaotic, but in the midst of broken bodies littering the cage, a reborn Rollins appeared to exact his revenge against The Vision — all at the expense of Logan Paul. Shortly after Paul eliminated Trick Williams for his third elimination of the night, a masked man appeared and began to scale the chainlink steel. WWE officials managed to pull him down, and as Pearce cornered the mob up the ramp, the man's mask was removed to reveal not Rollins, but a crazed, unnamed individual. Rollins' time did not come until shortly after, when the vacuum of authority caused by the chaos allowed for him, also in a hoodie and mask, to enter the ring to face off with Paul.

Rollins wasted no time. He laid Paul out with a Superkick before rebounding against the ropes for a satisfying Stomp. Chicago murmured with fragile excitement as the masked figure exited the ring, just to explode into raucous cheers as Rollins removed his balaclava to reveal his identity to the world.

"The man who give birth to The Vision, the man who was excommunicated from The Vision, the man who has payback on The Vision!" Michael Cole shouted. "Seth Rollins is back!"

Rollins looked at Cody Rhodes, who secured an elimination on Paul after "The Maverick" had been neutralized by Rollins' attack, as Paul Heyman screamed hysterically from ringside. Wade Barrett was astonished, claiming that Rollins was still supposed to be recovering from shoulder surgery. Chicago became unglued as Rollins looked on wordlessly, and they remained electric as he left the Chamber, his business having been completed.

Rollins' appearance marks his return to WWE programming: a first since a legitimate shoulder injury led to his aforementioned excommunication from The Vision, back in October 2025.