Two Injured WWE Stars Reportedly Working Hard To Return As Soon As Possible

Two major WWE stars, both out with unfortunate injuries, are reportedly working to get back in the ring as the "Road to WrestleMania" rolls on. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins are the talents said to be working hard ahead of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, set for April 18 and 19, though there were no set dates in his report regarding their returns.

Meltzer did report in the "Observer," however, that Rollins and Breakker are said to be "rehabbing their a**** off" to get back as soon as they can. Breakker has been out of action since the beginning of February, and Rollins, since mid-October.

Rollins was written off TV at the hands of Breakker and Bronson Reed, The Vision, following a shoulder injury he sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. "The Visionary" was also forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship before he underwent surgery.

Breakker's more recent injury, a serious hernia, reportedly occurred when he flipped over the commentary desk on the February 2 edition of "WWE Raw," as he was destroying the ringside area in fury during an angle with the red brand's general manager, Adam Pearce.

WWE had seemed to be teasing Rollins' return to get his revenge on Breakker, with a masked attacker in a black hoodie attacking the young star using Rollins' signature stomp ahead of him entering second in the Royal Rumble. According to reports, one from Meltzer in the "Observer" back in February, Breakker and Rollins were set for a WrestleMania match.