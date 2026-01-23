WWE's Seth Rollins Provides Health Update

It's almost been four months since Seth Rollins sustained a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and although "The Visionary" is starting to feel healthy, he's not close to returning to the ring just yet.

Speaking in an interview with "Complex News," Rollins provided an update on his health status, explaining that he's more mobile that he was months ago, but is unsure when he'll be ready to wrestle again.

"It's coming along. I had surgery about oh, almost three months ago now. So, I can do most normal things like wash my hair and scratch my armpit and all those things. So, it's good. It's still got time. I don't know exactly when we're going to come back, but I'm making progress in the right direction."

Rollins also commented on the numerous injuries he's endured, stating that suffering from continuous pain has been worse than the broken bones or fractures he's picked up in his career.

"Last year, my neck was destroying me. That was really bad. I had the low back stuff when I was dealing with that. When I was a World Heavyweight Champion for the first time, that was a really rough stretch," he explained. "I think the acute ones, they're the ones that get the most publicity ... the chronic wear and tear injuries that finally start to catch up to you, that is the most painful stuff I would say."

After it was confirmed that Rollins would need to take time away from the ring in order to heal his shoulder, he was attacked by his own faction, "The Vision," on "WWE Raw" two days after Crown Jewel in order to write him off television, and would later vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.

