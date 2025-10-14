Report: WWE's Seth Rollins Might Need Surgery, Though Questions Linger Over Injury

According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, there's serious talk inside WWE that superstar Seth Rollins might need surgery on his shoulder or rotator cuff. While this hasn't been officially confirmed, several people within the company believe it's true and are preparing for that possibility.

Rollins reportedly hurt himself during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on Saturday. Then, on "Raw," he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which led some fans to wonder if WWE was using that attack to cover up his real injury.

Some people in WWE are uncertain about how serious the situation is. Last summer, Rollins convinced nearly everyone that his knee was badly injured, but it turned out to be part of a storyline. That prank upset many coworkers, leaving some frustrated and distrustful. Because of that, a few are taking a "wait and see" approach before believing this new injury.

Others inside the company think this time it's real, pointing out that WWE wouldn't suddenly change Rollins' story unless something major had happened. If Rollins is truly hurt, it could mean big matches, especially potential ones against CM Punk and Roman Reigns, will have to be canceled.

Even so, some see a bright side. Giving Breakker and Reed big pushes, maybe with Paul Heyman guiding them, could freshen up WWE's creative direction.

A high-level executive admitted Rollins was injured but said no one knew how bad it was yet. On Tuesday, word spread at WWE headquarters that surgery might be coming, but nothing has been confirmed publicly. There's also no official word about what would happen to the World Heavyweight Championship if Rollins can't compete for a while.

