WWE Raw Results 10/13 - Dominik Mysterio Defends The IC Title, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Vs. The Judgment Day
Coming off WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend, this week's "WWE Raw" will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The international locale means we're getting "Raw" 12 hours earlier than usual, so be sure to grab some coffee and settle in for an 8 a.m. ET start.
Not much has been announced ahead of time for "Raw," though we do know that Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta. It'll be the third time in this reign, with Mysterio having successfully defended the title against Penta twice; in April and again in May.
Elsewhere on the card, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will attempt to put their past issues behind them as they team up against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day. Though they no longer hold the belts, Rodriguez and Perez successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Valkyria in July, and Perez has had Valkyria's number in recent weeks.
Along with all of that, "Raw" will likely follow up on several major events from Crown Jewel, including the schism forming between Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos.
We are live at the RAC Arena with Wade Barrett and Michael Cole introducing a video package to recap Crown Jewel.
Seth Rollins introduces the new Tribal Chief
Cole announces that today's show will include a Triple Threat to determine the next number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, featuring CM Punk, LA Knight, and one more unnamed competitor. Seth Rollins then makes his entrance along with the rest of The Vision, wearing the Crown Jewel Championship and holding his World Heavyweight title. The Australian crowd chants a local obscenity towards Rollins.
Paul Heyman hands Rollins a mic and he welcomes the crowd before firing their chant back at them. Rollins runs down his list of titles before introducing his faction, starting with Heyman. Rollins says Heyman was betrayed by Reigns and Punk but Rollins made him an undeniable GOAT, and he hugs Heyman. The crowd chants for them to kiss and Rollins kisses Heyman on the head.
Rollins moves on to Bron Breakker and says he has flourished, calling him the "undisputed future of this industry." Finally, Rollins approached Bronson Reed, who picked up a singles victory against Reigns at Crown Jewel. The crown erupts in a chant for the hometown wrestler. Rollins tells Reed he couldn't have defeated Reigns before, but Rollins gave him all the knowledge he needed to destroy and embarass Reigns. Rollins says Reed is the new Tribal Chief, and Reed puts his finger in the air.
Rollins then begins taunting the crowd, and then says nobody is on his level right now. He says all of his success has come on his own and the audience doubts him. Rollins says Roman needed the Shield and the Bloodline for his wins, and Cody needed Rollins to beat Reigns. Rollins says he beat Punk and Reigns on his own, won the World Heavyweight Championship on his own, and beat Rhodes at Crown Jewel on his own. He doesn't need the men in the ring with him but they've chosen each other.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
After The Vision leaves, Cole and Barrett recap last week's events involving the Intercontinental Championship. We cut backstage to Rusev confronting Penta over his IC title shot. Rusev says he should have the title shot but it's okay because Adam Pearce has promised him that he'll face whoever wins between Penta and Mysterio. Penta shows no fear, while Mysterio walks into frame (with a new neck tattoo) before noticing Rusev and backing away.
Penta makes his way to the ring before we head to commercial. We return with Mysterio entering with his IC title and the AAA Mega Championship. Alicia Taylor introduces the match and the crowd chants for "Dirty" Dom.
The bell rings and the wrestlers immediately fire off strikes. They exchange kicks before Penta gets Dom to the outside and drops him onto the announce table before another commercial break. We pick up and the two wrestlers are back in the ring. Penta hits Mysterio with a springboard cross-body and goes for the pin but Dom kicks out.
Dom tries to recover but Penta gets him in the corner and delivers a handstand into a chest kick. Penta goes for another pin but Mysterio again kicks out, and both men lie on the mat recovering. They get back to their feet and Mysterio takes control, hitting his opponent with an impressive suicide dive DDT on the outside.
The crowd chants for Mysterio again as Penta lies struggling on the outside. Dom gets back outside and throws Penta around before getting back in the ring. Penta gets back in just before the ten-count, and Dom starts kicking Penta in the corner. He goes for a pin but Penta kicks out after two. Dueling chants for the two wrestlers as we go back to commercial.
When we return, Penta has the momentum, jumping from the top of a ring post onto Mysterio on the outside. Penta throws Mysterio back into the ring and the challenger climbs the ropes. Mysterio counters him but then Penta counters into Three Amigos. Dominik recovers and hits a suplex, going for the pin before Penta kicks out.
Dom hits Penta with an enziguri and goes for a 619 but Penta dodges. He hits Dom with a kick and climbs the ropes for a crossbody. He hits Dom with a Penta Driver and goes for the pin but the champion kicks out.
Penta tries to attack Dominik as he stands up but Mysterio counters into a quick pile driver. Dom climbs the ropes and jumps into a kick from Penta. Dom kicks out of a pin attempt and retreats towards the commentary table.
Rusev appears and runs down the ramp, with Penta launching himself on top of Rusev as Dom grabs his titles and looks on. Mysterio picks up the timekeeper's hammer and hits Penta with it while the ref is distracted. He then hits Penta with a 619, then a frog splash to pin the challenger.
Winner: Dominik Mysterio
Rhea Ripley takes on Kairi Sane of the Kabuki Warriors
LA Knight is backstage with Jackie Redmond, who asks him about the Triple Threat main event, which will also feature Jey Uso. Knight insults Redmond and cuts a fast-paced promo about the match before Punk interrupts. They jaw at each other before Knight walks away.
Asuka and Kairi Sane are backstage together, with Asuka pointing out that Sane lost at Crown Jewel. Sane is apologetic and says she can fix it by talking to IYO SKY. Asuka says she better fix things and tells Sane she's going to wrestle Rhea Ripley. Sane shows off a nasty bruise on her forehead and tells Asuka she got it trying to help her, and then Asuka slaps Sane, who looks shocked.
Rhea Ripley makes her entrance accompanied by SKY and we go to commercial. Sane is already in the ring when we come back, and the bell rings with Asuka and SKY watching from the outside. Ripley and Sane circle each other, with Sane avoiding her opponent and sneaking in some light offense. Ripley finally lands a clothesline and gets fired up.
Ripley picks Sane up but Sane escapes. She starts chopping and slapping Ripley, but Ripley grabs her and drops her. Kairi gets up and fires back with some strikes and a hurricanrana. Ripley rolls outside and hits Sane with a knee as Sane tries to jump on her. They get back in the ring and Ripley lands a series of offense and goes for the pinfall, but Sane kicks out after two.
Asuka distracts Ripley and gets her to exit the ring. SKY walks up behind Asuka and they start fighting as Sane slides into Ripley. Sane then jumps onto SKY and she and Asuka clear the announce table before we go to commercial.
This post will be updated throughout the show.