WWE Raw Results 10/13 - Dominik Mysterio Defends The IC Title, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Vs. The Judgment Day

After The Vision leaves, Cole and Barrett recap last week's events involving the Intercontinental Championship. We cut backstage to Rusev confronting Penta over his IC title shot. Rusev says he should have the title shot but it's okay because Adam Pearce has promised him that he'll face whoever wins between Penta and Mysterio. Penta shows no fear, while Mysterio walks into frame (with a new neck tattoo) before noticing Rusev and backing away.

Penta makes his way to the ring before we head to commercial. We return with Mysterio entering with his IC title and the AAA Mega Championship. Alicia Taylor introduces the match and the crowd chants for "Dirty" Dom.

The bell rings and the wrestlers immediately fire off strikes. They exchange kicks before Penta gets Dom to the outside and drops him onto the announce table before another commercial break. We pick up and the two wrestlers are back in the ring. Penta hits Mysterio with a springboard cross-body and goes for the pin but Dom kicks out.

Dom tries to recover but Penta gets him in the corner and delivers a handstand into a chest kick. Penta goes for another pin but Mysterio again kicks out, and both men lie on the mat recovering. They get back to their feet and Mysterio takes control, hitting his opponent with an impressive suicide dive DDT on the outside.

The crowd chants for Mysterio again as Penta lies struggling on the outside. Dom gets back outside and throws Penta around before getting back in the ring. Penta gets back in just before the ten-count, and Dom starts kicking Penta in the corner. He goes for a pin but Penta kicks out after two. Dueling chants for the two wrestlers as we go back to commercial.

When we return, Penta has the momentum, jumping from the top of a ring post onto Mysterio on the outside. Penta throws Mysterio back into the ring and the challenger climbs the ropes. Mysterio counters him but then Penta counters into Three Amigos. Dominik recovers and hits a suplex, going for the pin before Penta kicks out.

Dom hits Penta with an enziguri and goes for a 619 but Penta dodges. He hits Dom with a kick and climbs the ropes for a crossbody. He hits Dom with a Penta Driver and goes for the pin but the champion kicks out.

Penta tries to attack Dominik as he stands up but Mysterio counters into a quick pile driver. Dom climbs the ropes and jumps into a kick from Penta. Dom kicks out of a pin attempt and retreats towards the commentary table.

Rusev appears and runs down the ramp, with Penta launching himself on top of Rusev as Dom grabs his titles and looks on. Mysterio picks up the timekeeper's hammer and hits Penta with it while the ref is distracted. He then hits Penta with a 619, then a frog splash to pin the challenger.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio