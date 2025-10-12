WWE IC Champ Dominik Mysterio Shows Off Painful New Tattoo

For months, WWE's Dominik Mysterio has proclaimed himself as "The King of the Luchadores," especially given that he's defeated a number of them in both WWE and AAA. As seen on Instagram, Dominik has now taken this nickname one step further by making a permanent mark on his body.

While out in Perth, Australia, Dominik visited the Cold Wave Store, a vintage fashion and footwear shop established in 2016. Cold Wave Store then documented Dominik's visit with a string of photos showing him holding up his shopping bags and gesturing "rock on" to the camera. Upon closer inspection of the photos, fans in the comments also took note of Dominik's new neck tattoo, a lucha mask inked in black.

Dominik isn't the only WWE Superstar with a neck tattoo; Cody Rhodes famously dons a red, white, and blue one of his "American Nightmare" logo under his right ear. Elsewhere, Dominik got a matching tattoo of a ghost with former Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley when the pair thought they were being left off of WWE SummerSlam 2023 card. That changed when they later received a call about a planned run-in spot for the premium live event. Still, they kept their apparition-like tattoos on their thumbs.

Currently, Dominik reigns as both the WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion. He claimed the latter at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on September 12, with his father and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio strapping the respective title around his waist. Tomorrow, Dominik will take part in "WWE Raw," which also emanates from Perth.